UK House of Commons holds debate on closure of Lachin corridor

Siranush Ghazanchyan January 24, 2023, 23:45
The UK House of Commons held a debate on “Closure of the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The Westminster Hall debate was led by Tim Loughton MP.

