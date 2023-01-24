Home | All news | Politics | UK House of Commons holds debate on closure of Lachin corridor PoliticsTopVideo UK House of Commons holds debate on closure of Lachin corridor Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 24, 2023, 23:45 Less than a minute The UK House of Commons held a debate on “Closure of the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.” The Westminster Hall debate was led by Tim Loughton MP. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 24, 2023, 23:45 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print