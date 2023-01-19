Switzerland calls for restoration of free movement along the Lachin corridor

Switzerland’s calls for restoration of free movement along the Lachin corridor.

“On 17 January at the OSCE Special Council, Switzerland has expressed its concern about prolonged impediments to the access through the Lachin road and the resulting humanitarian consequences. Free passage of civilians and essential goods must be restored as a matter of urgency,” the Eurasia Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said in a Twitter post.

The Lachin corridor – the only road concerting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2022 under fake environmental pretext, leading to dire humanitarian consequences.