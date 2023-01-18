Home | All news | Politics | European Parliament holds debate on consequences of Artsakh blockade PoliticsTopVideo European Parliament holds debate on consequences of Artsakh blockade Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2023, 23:16 Less than a minute The European Parliament is holding a debate on Humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh. On Thursday, January 19, the European parliament is expected to vote on a relevant resolution. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 18, 2023, 23:16 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print