Azerbaijan seeks to subject Armenians of Artsakh to ethnic cleansing, FM Mirzoyan tells OSCE Secretary General

In Vienna, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Helga Schmid, the OSCE Secretary General.

The sides discussed issues of regional importance, exchanged views on the special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council held on the same day.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia touched upon the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor, emphasizing that Azerbaijan seeks to subject Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh to ethnic cleansing.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed the imperative for clear actions from the international community towards unblocking the Lachin Corridor and restoring safe and unhindered communication between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The importance of ensuring humanitarian access for relevant international organizations to Nagorno-Karabakh was highlighted.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the normalization process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Minister Mirzoyan noted that continuous provocations of Azerbaijan, disrespect for the reached agreements, and warmongering rhetoric greatly hinder the efforts of the Armenian side aimed at establishing security and stability in the region. The Armenian side also noted that the OSCE, through its bodies, should play a role in the important task of achieving and maintaining peace.

Foreign Minister of Armenia presented the recent developments regarding the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also touched upon the cooperation programs with Armenia within the framework of the OSCE.