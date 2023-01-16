No domestic political crisis in Artsakh, President says

There is no domestic political crisis in Artsakh and nothing of the kind can be allowed, President Arayik Harutyunyan said at a meeting with members of the National Assembly.

The President spoke about the consequences of the month-long blockade, as well as the steps taken to resist the internal and external challenges. President Harutyunyan emphasized the utmost importance of internal unity, commending the consolidated work carried out by the parliamentary forces these days.

Touching upon the heated discussions in the press and social networks on the domestic political life of Artsakh, President Harutyunyan refrained from commenting on the existing speculations, emphasizing that there is no domestic political crisis in Artsakh and nothing of the kind can be allowed, “since there is a clear awareness that our main agenda is to overcome the existing urgent problems and to get Artsakh out of this situation.”

In that context, he emphasized that only after overcoming the crisis caused by the blockade, it will be possible to address the issues relating to the systematic solution of domestic political problems.

During the meeting, President Harutyunyan also responded to the questions of the MPs.