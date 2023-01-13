PM Pashinyan receives President of the National Assembly of France

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Yaël Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly.

In his speech, the Prime Minister noted: “Dear Madam President, I am glad to welcome you to the Republic of Armenia with such a representative delegation. Your visit is very important to us and has both symbolic and political meaning. I think, first of all, the visit shows the political dynamics that have been constantly expressed in new manifestations practically throughout the period of our country’s independence. I am very happy to record that our bilateral relations, which we call privileged, find a reflection equivalent to that title at all levels of the state administration and local self-government.

It is very important to emphasize that it is of special importance for us that we see the response to all the emerging and existing problems in our region, around our country in France, especially in the chambers of the French parliament, and this is very important for us. We constantly have reasons to applaud the French National Assembly, the Senate, and if I were to list them now, it would last quite long. I want to thank you and our parliamentary colleagues for such political will. I am sure that this political and human warmth, which exists between Armenia and France for many years, will have new practical manifestations.”

President of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet thanked for the warm hospitality and noted that it is a great honor for her to be in friendly Armenia. Yaël Braun-Pivet mentioned the statements and resolutions adopted by the National Assembly and the Senate regarding the blocking of the Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin corridor, adding that they will continue to actively focus on the problems of Artsakh Armenians and pursue their solution.

At the meeting, reference was made to the steps taken to overcome the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor. The sides emphasized fact of another violation of the November 9, 2020 declaration by Azerbaijan, attaching importance to the international community’s attention and adequate response to it.

The sides also exchanged ideas on the processes taking place in the region.

Referring to the Armenian-French relations, Nikol Pashinyan and Yaël Braun-Pivet emphasized the need to develop and expand cooperation in various fields. In particular, further deepening of ties in the fields of economy, tourism, education, science and culture was emphasized. It was reported that the Marseille-Yerevan flight will start operating in the near future, which will contribute to the development of cooperation in the field of tourism. Issues related to the expansion of the activities of the French University in Armenia were also discussed.

At the request of the guests, Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the process of democratic and institutional reforms being implemented in our country and emphasized that the rich agenda of reforms is one of the priorities of the Armenian Government. “No event or problem should divert us from the path of reforms, our response to challenges should be asymmetrical,” the Prime Minister said.