Armenian, German Presidents discuss humanitarian crisis in Artsakh

President Vahagn Khachaturyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The Presidents of the two countries referred to regional issues, discussed in detail the issues related to the humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, exchanged views on the resolution of the problem.

The President of the Republic presented Armenia’s steps aimed at establishing peace in the region, reaffirmed the readiness of the Armenian side to fulfill all the obligations arising from the tripartite statements, expecting the same from the Azerbaijani side.

Expressing his full support for the peace process, Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that Germany is ready to make maximum efforts to settle the situation and establish peace.