The Order of Malta concerned about situation in Nagorno Karabakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 11, 2023, 18:05
The Lieutenant of the Grand Master Fra’ John Dunlap today held the Audience of the beginning of the year with the Diplomatic Corps accredited to the Sovereign Order of Malta. The Audience took place in the Magistral Villa in Rome.

“We are deeply concerned also about the humanitarian situation in Nagorno Karabakh and should do our best to safeguard freedom and security of movement between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh. The Order of Malta encourages Armenia and Azerbaijan to work for a peaceful solution of their disputes,” he said.

