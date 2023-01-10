Armenia has not received an official proposal to join the Union State – PM Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenia has not received any official proposal from the Russian Federationto join the Union State. The Prime Minister made the remarks during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Armenia has not officially received a proposal from the Russian Federation to join the Union State and there couldn’t be one. But, unfortunately, the reality is not as simple as it could seem,” the Prime Minister said.

He added, however, that the sovereignty, independence and statehood of the Republic of Armenia are absolute values. “We consider it our duty and mission to do everything to ensure the eternity of our state, fatherland and statehood,” the PM said.