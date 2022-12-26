PM Pashinyan participates in informal summit of CIS

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the informal summit of the heads of CIS member states in St. Petersburg.

The event was also attended by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Issues related to the development of cooperation in CIS area were discussed at the meeting.

The summit ended with a working lunch of the leaders of the CIS states.