GM Levon Aronian urges action to help people of Artsakh in blockade

Grandmaster Levon Aronian has urged support to help people in Artsakh blockade.

“At this moment while the whole world is preparing for the winter holidays, 120 thousand of Armenians living in Nagorno Karabakh are already in a blockade for 10 days. They are facing existential threat from Azerbaijan who are using different illegal methods to block the only road connecting Stepanakert to Armenia,” Aronian said in a Facebook post.

“Armenia had devastating losses during the 44 day war in 2020. The ceasefire agreement signed between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia specified that the road will remain open and will serve all countries in the region. Right now the Russian peacekeeping forces are being taunted by Azerbaijani “ecology activist” that block the road under different false premises,” he said.

“While we see different organizations condemning this provocative actions by Azerbaijani officials , time is passing, the kids can’t come back home, hospitals are struggling with supplies and the food shortage is imminent,” the chess player added.

“I urge everyone in their power to help my homeland by spreading the message and finding ways to help the people in a great need,” Aronian said.