Armenia calls on UN, OSCE and the Minsk Group to send a mission to Lachin Corridor

Yerevan calls on the UN, the OSCE and the OSCE Minsk Group to send an assessment mission to the Lachin Corridor, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

The only road connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12.

According to Armen Grigoryan, an international mission is necessary “to settle the existing crisis.”