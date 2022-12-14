It’s key to guarantee movement along Lachin Corridor – NATO

It’s key to guarantee the freedom of movement and address humanitarian issues, NATO’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus Javier Colomina said in a Twitter post.

“Very concerned about the developments around the Lachin corridor. It’s key to guarantee the freedom of movement and address humanitarian issues. NATO urges and to act with restraint, avoid further escalation and fully engage in negotiations,” he said.

Very concerned about the developments around the Lachin corridor. It’s key to guarantee the freedom of movement & address humanitarian issues. #NATO urges 🇦🇲 and 🇦🇿 to act with restraint, avoid further escalation and fully engage in negotiations. — Javier Colomina (@JavierColominaP) December 14, 2022

The only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia has been closed since Monday morning after a group of Azerbaijanis blocked the highway, citing fake environmental reasons. Azerbaijan has also cut gas supply to Artsakh.

The European Union, France and the US have also urged the Azerbaijani government to end the blockade.