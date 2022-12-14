Azerbaijan should be subjected to sanctions, Artsakh’s Ombudsman says

Azerbaijan continues its genocidal policy, keeping the 120,000 people of Artsakh under siege, causing a humanitarian disaster in Artsakh. People are left without supplies of vital goods: food, medicine, energy carriers, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender said in a statement.

In a vide appeal, he said “Azerbaijan deliberately cut off the gas supply, leaving people without heating, hot water and other living conditions in these cold winter conditions. This leads to devastating human rights violations․”

“This is behavior aimed at genocide, which should receive the harshest reaction, Azerbaijan should be subjected to sanctions,” Stepanyan said.

“I am the human rights defender of Artsakh, who cannot join his people because the way home is closed. Please react, please put all the efforts to save my people,” the Ombudsman said.