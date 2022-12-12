Highway connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia remains closed both ways

The interstate highway connecting the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia remains closed both ways.

In gross violation of the norms stipulated by the international humanitarian conventions, Azerbaijan once again violated the fundamental rights and freedoms of Artsakh Armenians.

As of 2:00 p.m., hundreds of citizens remain on the Lisagor-Shushi and Stepanakert-Shushi highways, which have been closed since 10:30 a.m.



A group of Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes closed the Stepanakert-Goris highway at 10:30 this morning, once again environmental reasons.

Additional information will be provided regarding the developments of the situation.