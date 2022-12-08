CultureTopVideo

Spin the Magic: Junior Eurovision 2022 common song released

December 8, 2022
It’s just not Junior Eurovision without a fabulous Common Song, and this year’s has been released.

Sung by last year’s Junior Eurovision champion Maléna, Spin the Magic is an upbeat anthem that will be tough to get out of your head! 

Spin the Magic has music composed by tokionine, who was also behind Qami Qami, and lyrics by Armenia’s Eurovision 2022 entrant (and now global phenomenon) Rosa Linn.

On top of all of that, all sixteen of this year’s Junior Eurovision acts will be collaborating on a special version of Spin the Magic during the Live Final on Sunday!

