Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PMs discuss construction of the railway in the region

On December 6, 2022, the 11th session of the tripartite working group was held in Moscow under the co-chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

The parties emphasized the positive role of the Russian Federation in the settlement of relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as in making efforts to unblock economic and transport links between them.

During the session, issues related to the construction of the railway between the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, the development of railway communication and the organization of transportation were discussed.

The parties will continue to work towards the implementation of the tripartite statements of the leaders of the Republic of Armenia, the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the unblocking of transport and economic connections in the region.

The Armenian and Azerbaijani sides expressed their gratitude to the Russian side for the organization and hospitality of the high-level meeting.