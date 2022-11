Eighty-seven 12-meter MAN buses are expected to be imported to Armenia in 2023.

Yerevan Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan, Deputy Mayor Tigran Avinyan and Director of Yerevan Bus CJSC Elbak Tarposhyan are on a working visit to the city of Starachowice, Republic of Poland, at the invitation of MAN Truck & Bus SE company.



During the visit, the members of the Yerevan delegation followed the bus production process and got acquainted with the capacities of the first bus produced for Yerevan.