Settlement of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan a priority for Belarus at CSTO – Lukashenko

The settlement of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan will be among the priorities of the Belarusian Presidency of the CSTO, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said at the CSTO summit in Yerevan, Belta reports.

“There are nuances, and serious ones, maybe, but now we can fundamentally settle this conflict, which could flare up again,” he said on Wednesday at a regular session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in narrow format.

However, according to him, such development of events will be possible only “if the leaderships of Armenia and Azerbaijan wish so.”

“This is one of the priorities of the Belarusian chairmanship. We should not turn a blind eye to this. Whether we can solve this problem or not, it should be in the focus of attention of the CSTO,” the head of state stressed.

Lukashenka also said that one of the priorities of Minsk’s chairmanship in the CSTO will be to increase the cohesion of the organization.