Existing crisis and challenges require new management approaches, Artsakh’s State Minister says

The existing crisis and challenges require new management approaches, Artsakh’s State Minister said at a meeting with heads of Ministries he coordinates.

The Minister of State referred to the principles of the state administration system.



He informed that in line with an agreement with the President of the Republic of Artsakh, all ministers in the field of coordination of the Minister of State cease their tenure. Four of them will continue to serve as acting ministers, and five will be dismissed, their powers will be temporarily fulfilled by deputy ministers.



Ruben Vardanyan expressed gratitude to the ministers for their activities. He particularly appreciated the work of the ministers who took office immediately after the war, trying to overcome the post-war crisis, and noted that their experience and knowledge will be useful for the development of Artsakh.



After the meeting, Ruben Vardanyan had a discussion with the acting ministers, urging them to approach their work responsibly and fulfill their duties to the full extent.

Earlier today, Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree, dismissing a number of ministers from their posts.