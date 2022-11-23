Artsakh President signs decrees, dismissing a number of Ministers

On November 23, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed a number of decrees, dismissing a number of members of government from their positions.

Pursuant to the decrees, Mikael Hayriyan was dismissed from the position of the Minister of Healthcare. Responsibilities of the minister were temporarily assigned to Deputy Minister Arthur Ohanjanyan.

Norayr Musayelyan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Agriculture. Responsibilities of the minister were temporarily assigned to First Deputy Minister Tigran Arstamyan.

Anahit Hakobyan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports. Responsibilities of the minister were temporarily assigned to Deputy Minister Hasmik Minasyan.

Armine Petrosyan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Social Development and Migration. Responsibilities of the minister were temporarily assigned to First Deputy Minister Vahram Arakelyan.

Hayk Khanumyan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure. Responsibilities of the minister were temporarily assigned to First Deputy Minister Vardan Beglaryan.

Zhirayr Mirzoyan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Justice and was appointed interim Minister of Justice of the Artsakh Republic.

David Babayan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs and was appointed interim Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic.

Aram Sargsyan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Urban Development and was appointed interim Minister of Urban Development of the Artsakh Republic.

Vahram Baghdasaryan was dismissed from the position of Minister of Finance and Economy and was appointed interim Minister of Finance and Economy of the Artsakh Republic.