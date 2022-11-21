Armenian Health Ministry delegation visits the Council of Europe

A delegation from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia, met in Strasbourg with representatives and officials of several departments of the Council of Europe.

The delegation from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia included the heads of Legal, Human Resources for Health and Healthcare Policy Development Departments, as well as consultant of the Ministry of Health and healthcare and legal professionals.

Meetings were organized with the Head of Human Rights, Justice and Legal Co-operation Standard Setting Department, Head of Human Rights and Biomedicine Division, Head of Programming Division of Directorate of Programme Co-ordination (DPC), representative of European Social Charter, the Judge to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of Armenia, as well as Senior Lawyers of the European Court of Human Rights with regards to ECtHR case-laws related to health. The participants have also visited the premises of the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines & HealthCare and had several meetings with its representatives.

The Study Visit and meetings were organized in the framework of the Council of Europe Project on “Protection of Human Rights in Biomedicine I” implemented by the Council of Europe Action Plan for Armenia 2019-2022.