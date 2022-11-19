Pashinyan, Macron discuss steps towards strengthening security in the South Caucasus

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, had a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the framework of the 18th summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie held in Djerba, Tunisia.

The interlocutors highly appreciated Armenia’s presidency of the International Organization of Francophonie and referred to the discussions taking place within the framework of the summit held in Tunis. Questions related to the organization’s priorities and future plans were discussed.

Nikol Pashinyan and Emmanuel Macron also exchanged ideas regarding the results of the quadrilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, France, Azerbaijan and the President of the European Council held in Prague in October. Implementation of steps to strengthen stability and security in the South Caucasus was emphasized.

Prime Minister Pashinyan stressed the need to eliminate the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression, to immediately withdraw Azerbaijani units from the sovereign territory of Armenia.

The leaders of Armenia and France also discussed issues related to the further development of the Armenian-French bilateral cooperation.