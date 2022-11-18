Four students from Cambridge and Edinburgh studying at Yerevan State University

Four students from the University of Cambridge and the University of Edinburgh are studying at Yerevan State University, Faculty of Oriental Studies for a semester.



The Chair of Iranian Studies of the Faculty has developed a special course for the students, in the framework of which the subjects are taught predominantly in English, and some in Persian as well.



Besides the mandatory subjects, they have an opportunity to learn about Armenian culture, history, as well as about Armenian-Iranian cultural and historical interactions.



Now they are living at the YSU dormitory, which has all the facilities for accommodation.