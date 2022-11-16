Donald Trump launches 2024 White House bid

Donald Trump has announced his third-straight presidential bid, in an extremely rare attempt by a former US leader to recapture the White House after losing an election.

The speech, which clocked in at more than an hour, was largely a mix of boasts about his presidential record and attacks on the first two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for the president of the United States,” Trump said.

“So from now until election day in 2024… I will fight like no one has ever fought before. We will defeat the radical left Democrats who are trying to destroy our country from within,” he said.