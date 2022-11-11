EU calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to “avoid any unnecessary escalation of tensions”

On the second anniversary of the end of the 44-day war in the Nagorno-Karabakh, the European Union calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to avoid any unnecessary escalation of tensions.

“The EU remembers all Armenian and Azerbaijani victims of the conflict over the past 30 years. Being fully conscious of this difficult legacy, it calls on both sides to turn the page of enmity and continue reconciliation efforts in order to prevent further unnecessary loss of human lives and damages,” Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for EU’s Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“The EU welcomes the numerous steps undertaken by the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaderships to overcome their differences and reach a durable and sustainable peace in the region. The EU commends their sustained engagement in ongoing negotiations at various levels and in different formats. While these negotiations are obviously difficult and will require time, it is crucial not to lose the momentum, to agree on concrete steps forward, and to ensure a safe, secure and prosperous environment for the benefit of all populations in the region,” he said.

“In the still fragile environment, with the wounds of the past 30 years far from being healed, the EU reiterates its call on the sides to moderate their rhetoric and avoid any unnecessary escalation of tensions, including by refraining from threats or allegations against each other and military provocations and actions,” the Spokesman concluded.