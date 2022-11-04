Spanish MPs reject agreement with Azerbaijan, cite violence against Armenia

The Spanish Congress of Deputies voted 174 to 132 on Thursday to reject an international agreement signed with the Republic of Azerbaijan, El Confidencial reports.

The diplomatic agreement signed in Madrid on December 14, 2021 envisaged exchange and mutual protection of classified information.

MP Jon Iñarritu (EH Bildu) called the agreement “nonsense,” especially considering that Azerbaijan is “an aggressor regime” and is in conflict with Armenia.

ERC MP Marta Rosique criticized the Government for its silence on aggression against Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh and condemned it for not having recognized “something as barbaric as the Armenian genocide.” “Instead, we find deals like this,” she lamented.



The parliamentary spokesman for the Basque Group (EAJ-PNV), Aitor Esteban, stressed that, “it is not so much the content” of the agreement, as the moment.”

Early last month the Congress approved an institutional declaration condemning the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia that left more than 200 dead in September.