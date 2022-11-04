NATO supports normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Javier Colomina, the Alliance’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus, said in a Twitter post.

“Good news to see our partners discussing border delimitation, a must to increase security on the ground,” he said.

“NATO supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and welcomes EU efforts towards that end, including hosting this talks and launching recently the EU Capavity Mission,” the envoy added.

The EU hosted the third meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani border commissions on Thursday.