Armenian FM notes progress in normalization process with Turkey

Armenian Foreign Minister notes progress in the implementation of agreements with Turkey.

Speaking at the National Assembly today, the Foreign Minister said “the process of normalization of relations is proceeding without preconditions, but Turkey is constantly lining it to the relations with Azerbaijan, which could be seen as a precondition to some extent.”

Nevertheless, he said, parallel to those statement, concrete discussions are taking place, including and primarily at the level of special representatives, but also beyond that, with experts involved.

“The talks are actually related to several concrete points, including opening the border for diplomatic passport holders and national so third countries. There is progress, the discussions continue, and hope there will be positive results in the near future,” Ararat Mirzoyan said.