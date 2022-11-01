Russian, Turkish Presidents discuss results of trilateral meeting in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the results of the trilateral meeting of the Russian President with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held in Sochi on October 31.

“The results of the trilateral meeting of the President of the Russian Federation with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, which took place on October 31 in Sochi, were discussed,” the Kremlin’s press service said on Tuesday.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Sochi on October 31 to discuss the implementation of the tripatriate statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

In a statement adopted upon the conclusion of the meeting the leaders of the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to strict observance of all these agreements in the interests of the comprehensive normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, ensuring peace, stability, security and sustainable economic development of the South Caucasus. They agreed to make additional efforts aimed at urgently resolving the remaining tasks, including humanitarian issues.