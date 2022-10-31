Pashinyan, Putin Aliyev agree to discuss and resolve all issues on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Sochi on October 31 to discuss the implementation of the tripatriate statements of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021.

In a statement adopted upon the conclusion of the meeting the leaders of the three countries reaffirmed their commitment to strict observance of all these agreements in the interests of the comprehensive normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, ensuring peace, stability, security and sustainable economic development of the South Caucasus. They agreed to make additional efforts aimed at urgently resolving the remaining tasks, including humanitarian issues.

Noting the key contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to ensuring security in the zone of its deployment, they emphasized the relevance of its efforts to stabilize the situation in the region.

The leaders agreed to refrain from the use of force or the threat of its use, to discuss and resolve all problematic issues solely on the basis of mutual recognition of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders in accordance with the UN Charter and the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991.

They stressed the importance of active preparation for the conclusion of a peace treaty between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia in order to achieve sustainable and long-term peace in the region. On the basis of the existing developments, it was agreed to continue the search for mutually acceptable solutions. The Russian Federation will render all possible assistance to this.

They emphasized the importance of creating a positive atmosphere between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to continue the dialogue between representatives of the public, expert communities and religious leaders with Russian assistance, as well as launching trilateral inter-parliamentary contacts in order to strengthen trust between the peoples of the two countries.

The leaders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia welcomed the readiness of the Russian Federation to continue to contribute in every possible way to the normalization of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, ensuring stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.