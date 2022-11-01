Iran’s gas exports to Armenia to double – official

Iranian deputy oil minister says the gas exports to Armenia will double in the future, Mehr News reports.

Majid Chegeni, the deputy minister of oil for gas affairs and National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) CEO, made the announcememt after Iran and Armenia signed a memorandum of understanding on economic cooperation in the energy field earlier today.

The two countries thus extend the “gas for electricity” deal until 2030.

“Now we export one million cubic meters of gas to Armenia on a daily basis, which will be doubled based on the new memorandum,” Chegeni said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan vidited in Tehran on Tuesday at the invitation of President Ebrahim Raeisi, at the head of a high-ranking delegation of political and economic officials, and was officially welcomed by the Iranian president.