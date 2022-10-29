Armenian PM, EU’s special envoy discuss activities of EU civilian mission

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

The interlocutors emphasized the importance of deployment of the EU civilian mission in Armenia and referred to the mission’s activities.

Views were exchanged on issues of regional security, peace and stability, the steps taken in that direction, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Issues related to the unblocking of regional transport infrastructures, as well as the work of border security and demarcation commissions were also discussed.