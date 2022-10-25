Satellite control center to be established in Armenia by yearend

A satellite control center will be established in Armenia by the end of the year, Deputy Minister of High-Tech Industry Avet Poghosyan said at the National Assembly today.

He said the Armenian ArmSat satellite sent to the space earlier this year is flying as planned and undergoing planned test operations.

The Deputy Ministry was in the Parliament to present the draft law on ratification of the Convention of the Commonwealth of Independent States on Cooperation in the field of Exploration and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes.

He said under the Convention it will be possible to cooperate in the fields of satellite navigation system, technologies and related services.

The Minister said it will also give an opportunity to use the results of space activities in various spheres of social-economic development, to protect the space environment.

The Convention defines the following frameworks of cooperation: basic and applied space research, including astrophysical research, the study of planets and asteroid comet threat, remote sensing of the earth from space, provision of coordinate time and navigation, solution of the problem of space debris utilization and control, prevention of asteroid comet threat, etc. The goal is to develop the cooperation in the field of further exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, as well as the use of space technologies for the benefit of the peoples of the states that are parties to the convention.

The Convention was signed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on September 28, 2018.