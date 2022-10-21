Artsakh people’s direct involvement in talks on the country’s international status important, Rep. Pallone says

US Congressman Frank Pallone has stressed the importance of Artsakh people’s direct involvement in the negotiations on the country’s status.

“I recognize the importance of having the people of Artsakh directly involved in negotiations regarding the country’s territorial integrity and its international status. I’m committed to working toward a durable and lasting peace in the region,” Rep. Pallone said.

“As Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenia Caucus, I strongly support Artsakh’s sovereignty and independence. I have advocated for meaningful aid to Artsakh and urged the Biden Administration to take every action possible to hold Azerbaijan and Turkey accountable,” the Congressman said.

“I’m committed to working toward a durable and lasting peace in the region,” he added.