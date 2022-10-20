Ruben Vardanyan to assume Artsakh State Minister’s post in November

Philanthropist and businessman Ruben Vardanyan will officially assume the office of Artsakh’s State Minister in November.

Writing on Facebook, Vardanyan said he will then present the strategic goals, priority issues to be resolved and will inform about the first steps to be taken.

“I’m deeply concerned about the political developments unfolding around Armenia and Artsakh, the escalating situation surrounding the solution of the Artsakh problem, which the fates of both Armenia and the Armenian world depend,” Vardanyan said.

“I realize that there is no more time to think long, and in this situation I have no other way than to stand by the people of Artsakh and take my share of responsibility for the future of Artsakh,” he said.

Ruben Vardanyan noted that during his meetings with different political and public figures, representatives of different regions and different social groups have convinced him that people support his candidacy for the position of State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh and want to see him as a responsible leader who will unite all sound forces around him.

Artsakh’s President Arayik Harutyunyan offered Ruben Vardanyan to take up the post earlier this month.