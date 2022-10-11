No developments in Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations after Prague – MFA

Negotiations with Azerbaijan continue and there have been no developments in this regard following the statement released after the Prague meeting, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan says.

In case of new developments the public will be informed in due time, the Spokesperson said.

The comments come after Turkish Foreign Minister Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview on Tuesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan had reached an agreement on the crucial aspects of the ceasefire deal.

“An agreement was reached on the principal points – there were five of them. This includes the recognition of each other’s territorial integrity, the demarcation of borders, etc.,” Cavusoglu told TVnet.

According to him, the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan cannot proceed separately from Ankara’s normalization of ties with Yerevan.

The minister also added that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Czech Republic’s Prague was “positive.”