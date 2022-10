Armenian broadcaster AMPTV has revealed a set of renders of the Junior Eurovision stage 16 participants will take to on Sunday, 11 December.

Building on the Contest’s theme of Spin The Magic, the Karen Demirchyan Sports Complex has been filled to bursting with the neon energy seen throughout the show’s promotional video.

The audience will be right in the middle of the action, with the participants performing directly in front of them on a center stage.