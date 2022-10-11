Armenia provides humanitarian assistance to Yazidis in Iraqi Kurdistan

During a solemn ceremony held on October 10, the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Erbil and the Barzani Charity Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding on replacing all the tents in the Sheykhan Yazidi camp with the joint funds allocated by the Government of the Republic of Armenia and the Barzani Charity Foundation. The signing ceremony was followed by the joint press conference of the Consul General Mr. Arshak Manukyan and the President of the Barzani Charity Foundation Mr. Musa Ahmed with the participation of more than 10 leading local media channels.

Consul General Arshak Manukyan noted that despite the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia from September 13 to 15 the Government of Armenia, adhering to its humanitarian values, decided to have its small contribution and help the brotherly Yezidi people.

In his turn, the President of the Barzani Charity Foundation Musa Ahmed thanked the government of Armenia for providing humanitarian support to the Yezidi refugees, noting that this decision of Armenia is a message to the international community not to stop helping around 1 minion refugees and internally displaced persons sheltered in Iraqi Kurdistan.

An agreement was also reached to purchase school bags and stationery for about 1,000 students of the 3 schools operating in the Sheykhan camp with the joint funds provided by the Government of Armenia and the Barzani Charity Foundation.