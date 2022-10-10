SportTop

Arthur Abraham nominated for Boxing Hall of Fame

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email October 10, 2022, 13:05
Less than a minute

Former middle and super middleweight champion (IBF, WBO) Arthur Abraham has been nominated for induction into the famous International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota/USA.

The Berlin-based former professional boxer, 42, celebrated 47 wins and had six defeats.

Abraham’s former promoter Wilfried Sauerland: “Of course we are very happy about Arthur’s nomination. I think he also has a very good chance of being accepted. His closest competitor is Michael Nunn, who was also nominated. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for Arthur.”

