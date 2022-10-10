Arthur Abraham nominated for Boxing Hall of Fame

Former middle and super middleweight champion (IBF, WBO) Arthur Abraham has been nominated for induction into the famous International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota/USA.

The Berlin-based former professional boxer, 42, celebrated 47 wins and had six defeats.

Abraham’s former promoter Wilfried Sauerland: “Of course we are very happy about Arthur’s nomination. I think he also has a very good chance of being accepted. His closest competitor is Michael Nunn, who was also nominated. I’ll keep my fingers crossed for Arthur.”