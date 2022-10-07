US must lead the way in condemning Azerbaijani war crimes – Rep. Schiff

The US must lead the way in condemning Azerbaijani war crimes, and demanding they be held to account, Congressman Adam Schiff said in a statement.

He said Azerbaijan has illegally detained more than 100 Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians since first attacking Armenia and Artsakh in 2020.

“Over the past two years, there have been reports that these prisoners have suffered torture and abuse at hands of their captors. And this latest video of POWs being executed in cold blood, in what appears to be the aftermath of the September 13th attacks, shows that Azerbaijan will only continue to escalate its acts of violence and brutality – because it has yet to face any repercussions for its illegal actions,” Schiff said.

“I will continue to push Congress to take up my legislation to cease all US assistance to Azerbaijan – which should never have been authorized in the first place – and Congresswoman Jackie Speier’s legislation to investigate the Aliyev regime’s many war crimes and other violations of international law. And we continue to demand that all Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians be safely returned. They and their loved ones are in my prayers,” the Congressman said.