Armenian PM says will hold meetings with Aliyev, Erdogan in Prague

A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French president Emmanuel Macron and President of the EU Council Charles Michel will hold a quadrilateral meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community meeting in Prague.

Speaking at a Q&A session at the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he will also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

PM Pashinyan will then leave Prague for Saint Petersburg, where he will participate in the informal summit of CIS.

On October 6, dozens of European leaders will converge on Prague to take part in the first summit of the European Political Community (EPC), a new pan-European organization founded in June 2022.

Spearheaded by President Emmanuel Macron as France held the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU, this new European-wide political grouping aims to gather the 27 EU member states, and up to 17 non-EU countries who are invited to this week’s summit – namely the UK, Turkey, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Israel is also expected to join the Prague meeting.