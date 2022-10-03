Alternative Investments in Armenia: Yerevan to host two-day financial conference

Yerevan will host a two-day international financial conference on November 8-9, 2022. The event will feature investors, representatives of venture companies, family offices, financial firms, private companies, governments, and embassies will participate.

The conference entitled “Alternative Investments in Armenia” is organized in cooperation with Orion Worldwide Innovations, and BDO Armenia.

The main goal of the conference is to create opportunities for the growth of alternative investment sources in Armenia. At the same time, the forum is one of the important events for the activation of the Digital Julfa Network, in addition to attracting investments for Armenian startups.

“Alternative investments have the power of enabling and recharging the economic growth of the countries. It fosters the flow of money into the economy for supporting innovation, increasing productivity, and enabling multi-generational and institutional capital management,” said Aleksandr Shaghikyan, Partner, Head of Advisory at BDO Armenia.

“Private capital, corporate venture capital, and family offices can be types of alternative financing for the economy. In the asset structure of developed financial ecosystems, in addition to credit bank products, alternative investments also play a major role, through which money flows to startups, innovative projects, stimulating economic growth. One of our goals is to create new opportunities for the economy by developing the above-mentioned alternative financing sources,” said Emma Arakelyan, CEO & Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations.