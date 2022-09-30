Only peace can ensure guaranteed security – PM Pashinyan

Օnly comprehensive peace can provide guaranteed security for Armenia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with Public TV.

After the latest attack by Azerbaijan, many countries gave a direct assessment of Azerbaijan’s actions, but what effective steps does the Armenian government take so that the international community’s direct assessments of Azerbaijan’s aggression turn into concrete actions?

The Prime Minister said there can be guaranteed security only when there is peace.

“Unless we have comprehensive peace, we cannot speak of comprehensive security, and therefore all our efforts, even the most acute situations are aimed at peace. If we believe that the inviolability of the borders should be protected including by the efforts of our army and diplomatic means, the long-term goal of that action is still peace,” PM Pashinyan stated.