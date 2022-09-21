Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, CSTO chief discuss situation resulting from Azerbaijani aggression

Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan received today the delegation led by CSTO General Secretary Stanislav Zas.

The interlocutors discussed the situation created as a result of the large-scale Azerbaijani aggression unleashed on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia on September 13.

The Secretary of the Security Council reaffirmed Armenia’s position that the Azerbaijani troops should leave the occupied territories of Armenia as soon as possible and noted that the Republic of Armenia will protect its territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty by all available means.

Issues related to the CSTO delegation’s agenda were discussed. Armen Grigoryan also presented the public sentiments in Armenia regarding the CSTO.