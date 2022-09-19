Decentralized cooperation important for development of allied strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia – PM Pashinyan

The interregional cooperation between Armenia and Russia plays an important role in the development of the allied strategic partnership between Armenia and Russia, contributing to the further expansion of the potential of bilateral cooperation, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in an address to the participants of the 9th Armenian-Russian Interregional Conference.

“It’s no secret that the purpose of the conferences is to establish new connections in trade, education, science, culture and a number of other fields and to rethink the established partnership relations,” Pashinyan said.

“Proportional development of territories is one of the priority issues for the government of the Republic of Armenia. I am convinced that interregional horizontal contacts create an excellent opportunity for the development of the scientific and cultural life of the marzes, as well as for the strengthening of friendly relations between our countries and peoples,” he added.

The Prime Minister noted that there are still issues that need to be solved.

“There is no doubt that the use of the full potential of interregional decentralized cooperation manage will allow us to bring a new quality to the lives of the residents of our marzes,” Pashinyan said.

He described the conference as “another step for the promotion of Armenian-Russian decentralized cooperation, which was formed and developed thanks to the determination and initiative of the regions of both countries.”