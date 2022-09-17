Artsakh’s Foreign Minister in the US on a working visit

On a working visit to the US, Artsakh Foreign Minister David Babayan visited the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington and met with the Embassy staff.



Issues related to regional developments, promotion of the interests of Artsakh in the US and cementing the Armenian trinity were discussed.



The Minister had a meeting with the leadership of the Armenian Assembly of America headed by Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. A wide range of issues related to the homeland-Diaspora relations and recent regional developments were discussed.



The Minister highly appreciated the role of the Armenian Assembly of America in the development of Artsakh and promotion of the interests of the people of Artsakh.



Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh Lernik Hovhannisyan and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the USA and Canada Robert Avetisyan participated in the meetings.