Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border discussed at CSTO Collective Security Council session

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chaired an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council held in a video conference format.

The meeting was also attended by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of Kazakhstan Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadir Zhaparov, the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich, the Deputy Secretary General of the CSTO Valery Semerikov.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and further steps of the CSTO were discussed at the meeting. The CSTO Secretariat will issue a message on the adopted decisions.