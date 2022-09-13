Pashinyan briefs Putin on Azerbaijan’s provocative actions

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



The Prime Minister conveyed details about the provocative, aggressive actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the sovereign territory of Armenia that began at midnight and were accompanied by by firing from artillery and large-caliber firearms.



Nikol Pashinyan called the actions of the Azerbaijani side unacceptable and stressed the importance of an adequate response from the international community.

The interlocutors agreed to keep in contact.