Hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan need to cease immediately – OSCE

The escalation of military hostility at the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan needs to cease immediately, the OSCE Polish Chairmanship said in a Twitter post.
“The progress achieved on the diplomatic path must not be squandered. Polish OSCE Chairmanship remains ready to assist in achieving a lasting solution,” the Chairmanship added.
At least 49 Armenian servicemen have been confirmed dead as a result of the large-scale provocation unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia.